Jimmy Garoppolo Contract Extension Reportedly Targeted by 49ers After Trade

After acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots on Monday, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly looking to sign him to a contract extension.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday there was no extension agreed upon prior to the trade, and nothing is imminent.

The Niners sent a 2018 second-round pick to New England as part of the deal and subsequently released veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer.

Garoppolo will become an unrestricted free agent after the season, but the 49ers don't have to sign him to a long-term deal to keep him; San Francisco can place the franchise tag or transition tag on him.

Of course, placing the franchise tag on Garoppolo would be a huge, one-year monetary investment in a player with just two career starts under his belt.

Garoppolo began last season as New England's starter while Tom Brady served a four-game suspension for his role in the Deflategate scandal. He went 2-0, and in the six games Garoppolo appeared in, he threw for 502 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. An injury forced Jacoby Brissett into a starting role for two games, but Garoppolo showed promise.

The Pats selected the 25-year-old in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Eastern Illinois, and he is now the 49ers' quarterback of the future. San Francisco is one of two winless NFL teams this season at 0-8, meaning it is likely to have one of the top picks in the draft.

If the Niners are able to sign Garoppolo to a long-term deal, they will have the luxury of taking the best player available with their top pick or trading down and acquiring a bounty of additional picks.