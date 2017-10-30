Jerrell Freeman Suspended 10 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman earned a 10-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He provided an apology from his personal Twitter account:

Freeman only played one game this season before suffering a concussion and pectoral injury. He was placed on injured reserve before Week 2.

Despite being on IR, he will serve the suspension immediately and be out the final eight games of this season and, unless the Bears reach the playoffs, the first two of 2018, per JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.

As Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly speculated, he might not even last until next season with the Bears:

Freeman was suspended for four games last season. By the end of 2017, will have only played in 13 of 32 games over his two years with the Bears.

The linebacker remains an impact player when on the field, leading Chicago with 110 tackles last season in just 12 games. He has also started every single game he has played over four years with the Indianapolis Colts and two with the Bears.

He has had an impressive career as an undrafted free agent out of Mary Hardin-Baylor, but after the latest suspension there are serious question marks about his future.