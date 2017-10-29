Le'Veon Bell Rips Joe Mixon After Bengals RB Said He Could 'Do Way More'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Mixon apparently spends a lot of time thinking about Le'Veon Bell.

After seeing limited touches in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mixon compared himself to the veteran running back.

"Me personally, I feel like I can do way more than [Bell] did," Mixon said Monday, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. "Like I said, I only had seven carries. I can't showcase nothing if I don't get the ball. There's nothing else I can say."

Bell responded to the comments Sunday, calling his rival out for copying his style:

The Steelers earned a 29-14 victory over the Bengals in Week 7.

Bell was a workhorse in that game, rushing 35 times for 134 yards while adding 58 receiving yards on three catches. Conversely, Mixon only had seven carries and three receptions that he turned into 68 yards from scrimmage.

"It's frustrating," Mixon said. "I feel like I'm seeing [Le'Veon Bell] got the ball 35 times, and I got it seven in the first half and then don't touch the ball again."

While the flow of the game was a significant factor in the strategy for both teams, the Bengals failed to get the ball to superstar receiver A.J. Green in the second half as well. It's clear the squad has struggled to find touches for its biggest playmakers on offense.

Mixon, the second-round pick out of Oklahoma, is Cincinnati's leading rusher this year despite averaging just 12.3 attempts per game entering Sunday.