Inevitable Braun Strowman vs. Kane Feud Will Elevate WWE Raw's New Top Monster

Credit: WWE.com

For Braun Strowman, battling Kane on WWE Raw will give The Monster Among Men another memorable moment in his career and another skull to add to his pile.

A feud with a 50-year-old Kane is certainly several steps down from colliding with Brock Lesnar over the Universal Championship, but Strowman will benefit significantly from this impending fight.

Kane is a future Hall of Famer and an iconic character. Devouring him in front of the watching WWE world will further establish Strowman as the company's biggest, baddest beast.



Their issues started at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on October 22, where they entered the main event as tag team partners.



Credit: WWE.com

Kane and Strowman joined forces with The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus to take on Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and honorary Shield member Kurt Angle. During the chaotic bout, Kane inadvertently smashed a chair over Strowman's massive back.



The New Face of Destruction seethed. He pushed over Kane, and the two behemoths snarled at each other as the rest of their team tried to restore order.

Soon after, Kane wailed on Strowman, chokeslamming him off the entrance ramp and yanking down chairs hanging above him to send them crashing on to the big man. He then helped his fellow heels cram Strowman into a garbage truck.

And with that, the seeds were planted for each wrestler's next rivalry.

To remind the audience of Kane's destructive power, WWE sicced him on Finn Balor the next night on Raw. The surging star was sacrificed for the sake of a Strowman-centered story. That result stung for Balor, but it's going to boost The Monster Among Men in the end.

The guys from the The New Age Insiders podcast are right; Strowman beating Kane will mean more now:

Kane has long been a monster prowling the WWE realm. His reign of terror has included everything from burying his brother alive to electrocuting Shane McMahon.

His time is surely coming to an end, though.

Strowman is more than ready to take over. In the past two years, he has established himself as a compelling, predatory force. Now Strowman will have to go through Kane to cement his status atop the food chain.

In the early going, the company is setting this up as a changing-of-the-guard tale. Kane has claimed that he's WWE's only monster:

Strowman will surely have something to say about that.

When he and Kane meet, WWE is sure to play up the battle to be called Raw's reigning fearsome force. The Big Red Machine is likely to get some big wins in the coming weeks to recharge his momentum ahead of his clash with Strowman.

And then The Monster Among Men will strike, flattening his masked rival.

Strowman will add another violent image to his collection. We're bound to see something akin to him smashing Big Show through a steel cage.

On that night, WWE used Strowman as a means to give Big Show some time off. It wrote him off TV via onscreen destruction from the former Wyatt Family member. Kane is bound to receive the same treatment, perhaps even being hurled into retirement by Strowman's hands.

This could be the catalyst for a babyface turn, allowing The Monster Among Men to be a rampaging anti-hero of sorts.

That would be a wise move, as Strowman's acts of carnage have made him one of the most popular Superstars on Raw. Kane is poised to be on the wrong end of what the titan will do next.

The matches won't be anything special. But the moments will.

Strowman is going to charge back into Raw, pummel Kane and entertain in a big way as he does so. The pyromanaic will serve as a powerful stepping stone on a younger monster's path.