Man Utd Training Ground Reportedly 'Like a Morgue' After Poor Performances

Manchester United's Carrington training ground has reportedly been "like a morgue" following recent poor performances and comments from manager Jose Mourinho about his future at the club.

United fell to their first Premier League loss of the season on Saturday against newly promoted Huddersfield Town and were insipid the week before in a 0-0 draw with out-of-form Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Mourinho recently revealed he has no plans to retire at Old Trafford and praised the setup at Paris Saint-Germain, per Telefoot (via Sky Sports' Rory O'Callaghan).

A source has now revealed there is currently a bad atmosphere at United and also noted the effect the absence of Paul Pogba—currently out through injury—has had on the squad, per The Sun's Daniel Cutts

"The atmosphere at the training ground is the lowest it has been since Jose joined the club. Something isn't right. We wonder whether his comments about Paris and not staying long term has also had an impact. The players have been pretty quiet since the Liverpool game and a lot less banter has been going on.

"It's dropped off a cliff since Huddersfield. Not having Pogba's presence is always not going to help, as he is so bubbly. The canteen is like a morgue and there is certainly a feeling that the manager is ready to tell a few home truths."

United are hardly in a disastrous situation. Their recent performances have not been stellar, but they started the season in fine fashion and sit second in the Premier League—with six more points than at the same stage last term—and top of their UEFA Champions League group.

They also booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory at Swansea City on Tuesday, after which Mourinho was full of praise for his side, per Sky Sports' Gerard Brand: "Since the first minute we felt we were in the game, we had immediately some corners, pressing high and comfortable on the pitch. The attitude was good."

Jesse Lingard netted both goals against the Welsh outfit and will hope to be in line to start in United's huge clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Mourinho's side are only ahead of Spurs in the Premier League table on goal difference, and defeat to the north London side would be a huge blow to United's hopes of challenging for the title.

A victory against Mauricio Pochettino's side, though, would be a big morale boost for the Manchester outfit heading into a crucial stage of the season.

United have a difficult week coming up as their next two fixtures after the Spurs clash are at home to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League and away to defending Premier League champions Chelsea.