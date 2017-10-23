Eric Bledsoe Rumored to Have Requested Trade Before Suns Season Started

Eric Bledsoe Rumored to Have Requested Trade Before Suns Season StartedOctober 23, 2017
On Sunday, Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe made it abundantly clear that he no longer desired to be a member of the Suns organization.
Eric Bledsoe @EBled2
I Dont wanna be here2017-10-22 20:44:21
But according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, Bledsoe's desire to leave Phoenix is nothing new and wasn't prompted by the team firing head coach Earl Watson Sunday. Rather, Bledsoe reportedly had met with the team before the season began and made clear his desire to be traded.
It's hard to blame Bledsoe.
Since he signed a five-year, $70 million extension in September 2014, the Suns have gone just 86-163 and clearly tanked to close last season. Bledsoe was shut down last year with 14 games remaining and was one of several veterans who didn't see the court down the stretch. While Bledsoe had been dealing with knee soreness, Watson ultimately called the decision to sit him down a "management decision."
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
RE: Eric Bledsoe being shut down, here’s the full Earl Watson quote on the #Suns holding him out tonight. Take from it what you will: https://t.co/DVi9hEVBhg2017-3-16 05:02:03
It was hard to see that decision as anything other than full-blown tanking. And Bledsoe, unsurprisingly, was less than pleased with the decision:
Eric Bledsoe @EBled2
😒2017-3-16 05:41:24
With the Suns struggling mightily to start the season—they've given up 128.7 points per game, worst in the NBA—and moving on to interim head coach Jay Triano, it would appear the team is heading toward another long and arduous campaign. The Suns will likely give their younger players as much playing time as possible to aid in their development, with the upside of potentially improving their odds of landing a top pick in next year's draft.
Bledsoe, 27, appears to be done with being a part of the team's rebuild. Ultimately, trading him for younger players or draft assets—Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points per game and had career highs in points (21.1) and assists (6.3) last season, making him an intriguing option for a contending team—may be in the best interest of both parties.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg
NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft
Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far
Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie
Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls
Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie
Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie
The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History
Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle
LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down
Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing
Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year