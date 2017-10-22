DeShone Kizer Addresses Reports He Was out Until 1 AM Friday Night

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer admitted to being out late Friday night and into Saturday morning but said it didn't affect his preparation ahead of Sunday's 12-9 overtime defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

"I was out," Kizer said, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "I was at the facility the next day. I'm not here to talk about my personal life."

Cleveland.com shared Kizer's full comments on the subject:

Cabot tweeted that Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he "wouldn't want" Kizer to be out late on a Friday night.

Sunday's defeat continued what has been a rough first season for Kizer.

Through his first five starts, the former Notre Dame star had thrown for 851 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions. Jackson benched him against the Titans after he started 12-of-20 for 114 yards and two interceptions. According to NFL Research, only one other Browns quarterback has thrown more interceptions through the first seven weeks:

In fairness to Kizer, his struggles arguably aren't solely his fault.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Kizer as the fourth-best QB in the 2017 draft class but wrote he was a "developmental prospect." The Browns have thrown the second-round pick into the starting role well before he was equipped to run an NFL offense.

Former NFL running back Chris Wells and Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton also posited that constantly juggling Kizer's role within the offense has done him no favors:

Regardless of whether staying out late Friday night—a full day before Cleveland's Week 7 matchup—affected Kizer's performance, it adds another headache with which he and the Browns must deal during an already difficult season.

