    Cam Newton Skips Mandatory Interview Session with Reporters

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers drops back to pass during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton skipped his mandatory weekly meeting with reporters Thursday ahead of Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

    Steve Reed of the Associated Press confirmed Newton declined to attend the session through a Panthers spokesperson. Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer noted the star QB had never missed one of the required interviews when healthy.

    Vashti Hurt of Carolina Blitz pointed out Newton didn't show up for his non-mandatory press conference Wednesday, which was also the first day Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue returned to the locker room after not working the team's last two games, per Jason Lisk of The Big Lead:

    Newton drew widespread criticism earlier this month after responding to a question from Rodrigue by saying, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. Like, it's funny."

    She responded later in the day on social media:

    One day later, Rodrigue apologized after old tweets surfaced in which she used racist language directed toward NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

    It's unclear whether her absence from Panthers coverage was due to the old social media messages or previously planned time off.

    Meanwhile, Newton lost a sponsorship deal with Dannon due to his comments in the press conference two weeks ago.

    The Panthers quarterback didn't provide an explanation for his absence from the interview Thursday.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    2. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    3. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    4. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    5. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    6. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    7. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Opening Weekend

    8. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    9. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    10. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    11. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    12. Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    13. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    14. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    15. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    16. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    17. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    18. From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Why the Panthers Should Trade J-Stew

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      NFL1000: Why Bradberry Is Panthers’ Most Promising Youngster

      Doug Farrar
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DraftKings Troll Falcons 😬

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Leonard Fournette Is Best RB in NFL Right Now

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report