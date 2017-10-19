Cam Newton Skips Mandatory Interview Session with Reporters

Cam Newton Skips Mandatory Interview Session with ReportersOctober 19, 2017
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton skipped his mandatory weekly meeting with reporters Thursday ahead of Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Steve Reed of the Associated Press confirmed Newton declined to attend the session through a Panthers spokesperson. Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer noted the star QB had never missed one of the required interviews when healthy.
Vashti Hurt of Carolina Blitz pointed out Newton didn't show up for his non-mandatory press conference Wednesday, which was also the first day Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue returned to the locker room after not working the team's last two games, per Jason Lisk of The Big Lead:
Carolina Blitz @VashtiHurt
Source: Jourdan Rodrigue was back in Panthers locker room today (although she didn’t tweet about it) Cam was last minute no-show for presser2017-10-19 01:11:15
Newton drew widespread criticism earlier this month after responding to a question from Rodrigue by saying, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. Like, it's funny."
She responded later in the day on social media:
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job.2017-10-4 20:58:38
One day later, Rodrigue apologized after old tweets surfaced in which she used racist language directed toward NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.
It's unclear whether her absence from Panthers coverage was due to the old social media messages or previously planned time off.
Meanwhile, Newton lost a sponsorship deal with Dannon due to his comments in the press conference two weeks ago.
The Panthers quarterback didn't provide an explanation for his absence from the interview Thursday.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Lefkoe's Locks Week 6
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already
Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Opening Weekend
Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life
Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick
Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season
Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?
Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?
Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?
Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper
Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?
Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?
Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady
From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL