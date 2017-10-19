Leon Hall Reportedly Released by 49ers After Less Than 1 Season with Team

Leon Hall Reportedly Released by 49ers After Less Than 1 Season with TeamOctober 19, 2017
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly planning to release veteran cornerback Leon Hall on Thursday, just nine days after signing him.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network passed along the news.
Hall signed with the 49ers last Tuesday to provide secondary depth after the NFC West squad dealt with a rash of injuries in the defensive backfield.
Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said the former Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants corner could bring some wide-ranging value to the table.
"We've had a bunch of injuries last week and we've got a veteran guy in here who is a great person, who works hard, who also can play all the positions and help us wherever we need be, so his versatility really makes for a big asset for us," he told reporters.
Meanwhile, Hall was eager for the opportunity to jump back into the fray after failing to sign with a team for training camp and the preseason.
"I know I can still play," he said. "The tape that I put out last season can attest to that. That's why I'm anxious to get in here, learn the playbook and then go from there."
Alas, the 32-year-old University of Michigan product was inactive for Sunday's road game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField, so he failed to make an appearance for the organization.
Hall registered 20 total tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble across 12 games, including two starts, for the Giants during the 2016 season.
