World Series 2017: Full Schedule and Predictions for LCS Action

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Houston Astros thought that winning the first two games of the American League Championship Series had put them in the driver's seat to win the pennant.

The New York Yankees clearly had other ideas. After dropping a pair of 2-1 decisions, the Yankees have roared back to tie the series with 8-1 and 6-4 victories.

The Astros were seemingly in command in Game 4, as they took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Yankees had just one hit off Houston starter Lance McCullers, and he was clearly on top of his game.

However, Aaron Judge launched a mammoth home run to center field leading off the seventh, and Houston manager A.J. Hinch did not want to take any more chances. He took McCullers out and replaced him with Chris Devenski. The Yankees scored one more run in the inning to close to 4-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Yankees launched an all-out assault against the Houston bullpen. They scored four runs to take a two-run lead as Judge drove in the tying run with a two-base hit and catcher Gary Sanchez doubled in the go-ahead and insurance runs.

The Yankees closed out the game behind the power arm of Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning.

The Yankees squared the series at 2-2 and have the momentum and the home field for Game 5 on Wednesday. The series will shift back to Houston for Game 6 on Friday and a potential Game 7 on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had no problems going on the road for the first time in the NLCS against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs. After falling behind 1-0 on a Kyle Schwarber first-inning home run at Wrigley Field, the workmanlike Dodgers rallied for a relatively easy 6-1 victory in Game 3.

The Dodgers lead the series 3-0 and can clinch the National League pennant on Wednesday night.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the two league championship series. (All times are Eastern.)

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press



Wednesday, October 18

Houston at New York, 5 p.m., FS1

Los Angeles at Chicago, 9 p.m., TBS

Thursday, Oct. 19

Los Angeles at Chicago, 9 p.m., TBS*

Friday, Oct. 20

New York at Houston, 8 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 21

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., TBS*

New York at Houston, 8 p.m., FS1*

Sunday, Oct. 22

Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., TBS*

*-if necessary

The Astros will send Dallas Keuchel to the mound in Game 5 against Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees. Those two hooked up in Game 1, and Keuchel and the Astros recorded the victory.

Keuchel will try to blunt the Yankees' momentum once again. Keuchel struck out 10 Yankees in that game while walking one and giving up four hits. He did not give up a run.

Tanaka was solid as he allowed two earned runs in six innings while also allowing four hits, but that was not good enough.

Kuechel should have the advantage, but the Yankees are 5-0 at Yankee Stadium during the current postseason, while the Astros are 1-3 on the road.

The Dodgers will send Alex Wood to the mound in an attempt to sweep the Cubs out of the postseason, while the Cubs will counter with Jake Arrieta. Wood was 16-3 during the regular season with a 2.72 earned-run average. Arrieta was 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA.

Predictions

Let's get the one-sided National League out of the way quickly. The Dodgers will win the National League pennant and represent the senior circuit in the World Series.

It will come as quickly as Wednesday if Wood can best Arrieta (or the Dodgers bullpen gets the best of the Cubs relievers). If not, the Dodgers will win it in five games—or six at the most.

Chicago's reign will be over at the conclusion of the NLCS.

The ALCS is another story, as neither team has blinked on its home field. If that does not change for the remaining games of the series, the Astros will represent the American League in the World Series for the first time in their history. (They did play in the 2005 Fall Classic, but they were National League champions that year and were swept in the World Series by the American League's Chicago White Sox.)

We don't see the home-field trend continuing. Keuchel is simply too good, and the Yankees will not be able to solve him. The Astros will win Game 5 and go home with a chance to clinch it.

The Astros will send Justin Verlander to face Luis Severino in Game 6, and we expect the Yankees to square the series.

It will all come down to Game 7, and the Astros will find a way to scratch out a late run—possibly in walk-off fashion—and win their first American League pennant.