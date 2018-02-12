Panthers' Luke Kuechly Reportedly Recovering from Shoulder Surgery

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly reportedly underwent shoulder surgery following the 2017 season.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reported the news, noting "Kuechly recently underwent a procedure on his right shoulder."

According to Person, Kuechly missed the Pro Bowl because of an unspecified injury.

Kuechly is one of the most valuable linebackers in the NFL. He registered at least 100 combined tackles in each of his first six seasons, including three straight years with over 150 stops beginning with his 2012 rookie campaign. It has earned him five Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro nods.

Head injuries have started to become a concern for the 26-year-old Boston College product, though. He missed three games during the 2015 season and six contests last year due to concussions. He suffered his third concussion in as many years in Week 6.

Fortunately for the Panthers, it is early in the offseason. Kuechly has months to recover before the 2018 campaign and figures to once again be a crucial part of the team's defense.