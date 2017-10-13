    Aaron Hernandez's Lawyers Drop CTE Lawsuit vs. NFL, Patriots, Plan to Re-File

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo, Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez hung himself and was pronounced dead at a Massachusetts hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017, according to officials. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
    Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

    A CTE lawsuit filed against the NFL and the New England Patriots by attorneys representing Aaron Hernandez's estate has reportedly been temporarily dropped.

    According to the Boston Globe's Travis Andersen, lawyers working on behalf of Hernandez's estate filed a brief Friday explaining that they dropped the suit for the time being but plan to pursue it "in another jurisdiction."

    Citing a copy of the initial lawsuit, USA Today's A.J. Perez reported in September that Hernandez's attorneys alleged the Patriots and NFL "were fully aware of the damage that could be inflicted from repetitive impact injuries and failed to disclose, treat or protect him from the dangers of such damage."

    The suit was filed the same day legal representatives for the estate released a statement saying Hernandez had posthumously been diagnosed with "the most severe case [of CTE] they had ever seen in someone of Aaron’s age," according to the New York Times' Ken Belson

    Hernandez, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, was found hanged in his prison cell at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, on April 19. 

