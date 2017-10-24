Markelle Fultz to See Specialist for Shoulder Injury, Can't Raise Arms to Shoot

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers rookie point guard Markelle Fultz is planning to visit a specialist after having fluid drained from his right shoulder, an issue that prevented him from raising his arms properly to shoot.

On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com passed along comments from Raymond Brothers, the agent for the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, who said it isn't clear whether Fultz will need to miss games in order to fully recover.

"Markelle had a shoulder injury and fluid drained out of the back of his shoulder," Brothers said. "He literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball. He decided to try and fight through the pain to help the team. He has a great attitude. We are committed to finding a solution to get Markelle back to 100 percent."

This is another setback for Fultz, who suffered a knee injury during the preseason after suffering one during his lone collegiate season with the Washington Huskies.

Philadelphia selected Fultz with the No. 1 pick to add another talented youngster to their ever-growing list of playmakers with potential. While the 2017-18 season may be a bit too early to start thinking about a significant playoff run, the combination of Fultz, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric is an exciting one for Philadelphia fans.

Fultz has averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across four games so far in his rookie campaign.

The 76ers will likely turn toward the combination of T.J. McConnell and Jerryd Bayless at point guard until Fultz is ready to return.

While Fultz is important this season, his long-term availability is far more significant for a franchise that has its eye on the future. Expect the 76ers to exercise a level of caution before they bring their rookie guard back into the rotation.