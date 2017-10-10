Jarrett Guarantano Named Tennessee Starting QB vs. South Carolina

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are making a change at quarterback, giving the starting nod to redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano for Saturday's game against South Carolina.

Per Brent Hubbs and Austin Price of Rivals.com, Guarantano will take over for Quinten Dormady as Tennessee's quarterback.

Hubbs and Price reported Dormady, who started the Vols' first five games, is "contemplating his football future at Tennessee" after being benched.

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones has been noncommittal about his starting quarterback since a 41-0 loss against Georgia on Sept. 30, though he said everything would be evaluated during the team's bye last week.

"Every position is up for a look in the bye week," Jones told reporters on Oct. 2. "We have no starting positions. We will compete during the bye week. The individuals who have the best week of practice and the best week of preparation for South Carolina will be the ones that get on the field first."

Now in his junior season, Dormady has been a disappointment through Tennessee's first five games in 2017. He has six touchdowns, six interceptions and a completion percentage of 55.5 in his first year as the team's starting quarterback.

Guarantano has thrown 24 passes in his college career, all of them coming in 2017. He was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school last year. He was a 4-star prospect and the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback, per 247Sports.

Tennessee started the season ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll, but has fallen out of the rankings after a 3-2 start, including an 0-2 mark in the SEC.