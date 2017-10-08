Report: Dwayne Harris Foot Injury Diagnosed as Fracture, Out for Rest of 2017

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Giants receiver Dwayne Harris is reportedly out for the year after fracturing his foot, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harris is one of four Giants receivers to leave Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers early. As Jordan Raanan of ESPN noted, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a fractured ankle, while Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard also left early with ankle injuries.

The Giants lost 27-22 to move to 0-5 on the season.

Roger Lewis was the only healthy receiver on the roster by the end of the game, and he responded by scoring a 29-yard touchdown.

Harris wasn't a factor on offense Sunday and only has one catch for 13 yards since the start of the 2016 season. However, he is mostly used as a special teams player who returns both kickoffs and punts. He returned four kickoffs for 84 yards against the Chargers as well as three punts for 38 yards.

The 30-year-old only had nine total returns in the team's first four games of the year, although he went to his first Pro Bowl last season as a special teams specialist.

Beckham returned one kickoff Sunday with Harris out, but now the Giants will have to go even further down the depth chart. Shane Vereen had one kickoff return with Orleans Darkwa also deep on the play. Look for New York to add some more depth at receiver and special teams before its next game.