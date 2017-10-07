Florida Breaks FBS Record for Most Consecutive Games Without Being Shut Out

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Florida Gators set a new FBS record by scoring points in their 366th straight game when kicker Eddy Pineiro converted a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter of Saturday's showdown with the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Michigan Wolverines owned the previous record at 365 straight games without getting blanked from 1984 to 2014:

Despite making history, Florida's offense hasn't been particularly sharp this season.

Specifically, the Gators managed at least 30 points in one of their first four games—a 38-24 win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 30—and have struggled to flash consistency through the air.

During their 3-1 start, the Gators averaged 212.8 passing yards per game, a mark that ranked 79th nationally. All told, Florida's 109 points over that stretch placed it 100th nationally, tied with 1-4 Rutgers.

Underwhelming numbers notwithstanding, the Gators have positioned themselves atop the SEC East standings early and should be in contention for a return trip to the conference title game in Atlanta.