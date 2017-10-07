Florida Breaks FBS Record for Most Consecutive Games Without Being Shut Out

Florida Breaks FBS Record for Most Consecutive Games Without Being Shut OutOctober 7, 2017
The Florida Gators set a new FBS record by scoring points in their 366th straight game when kicker Eddy Pineiro converted a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter of Saturday's showdown with the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Michigan Wolverines owned the previous record at 365 straight games without getting blanked from 1984 to 2014:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
.@GatorsFB has now scored in 366 straight games, a new FBS record. https://t.co/O38Rb10QBG2017-10-7 21:08:05
Despite making history, Florida's offense hasn't been particularly sharp this season.
Specifically, the Gators managed at least 30 points in one of their first four games—a 38-24 win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 30—and have struggled to flash consistency through the air.
During their 3-1 start, the Gators averaged 212.8 passing yards per game, a mark that ranked 79th nationally. All told, Florida's 109 points over that stretch placed it 100th nationally, tied with 1-4 Rutgers.
Underwhelming numbers notwithstanding, the Gators have positioned themselves atop the SEC East standings early and should be in contention for a return trip to the conference title game in Atlanta.