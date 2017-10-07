Former Suns PF Connie Hawkins Dies at Age 75

Wen Roberts/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Fame forward Connie Hawkins died Friday. He was 75.

His family confirmed the news to Bruce Cooper of KPNX.

Hawkins rose to prominence playing street ball in his native New York City before shining across two years at Boys High School in Brooklyn.

He earned a scholarship to play at the University of Iowa but was expelled by the school following a point-shaving scandal despite never admitting any involvement or being charged with a crime.

The post player spent time with the Pittsburgh Rens of the American Basketball League and showcased his terrific ball-handling ability with the Harlem Globetrotters before getting his chance in the professional ranks with the ABA's Pittsburgh Pipers in 1967.

Hawkins dominated the 1967-68 season for the Pipers. He won MVP honors as the team posted a league-best 54-24 record during the regular season and helped them win a title, beating the New Orleans Buccaneers in seven games in the inaugural championship series.

He finally got an opportunity in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns in 1969. He earned four All-Star Game selections across four-plus seasons with the organization and was awarded a place in the organization's Ring of Honor. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

Hawkins was inducted in the Hall of Fame as part of its 1992 class. Further information about his death wasn't immediately released.