Trevor Cahill Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Oakland Athletics

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics bolstered their pitching staff Saturday when they reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the versatile Trevor Cahill.

According to MLB.com's Jane Lee, the contract is still pending a physical.

The move comes after the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported right-hander Jharel Cotton will have Tommy John surgery, which rules him out for the entire 2018 season.

Cahill started his pro career with Oakland and was an All-Star for the A's in 2010.

Cahill spent the 2017 season with the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals and has also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs. Kansas City acquired him from San Diego last year via trade, but he was much more effective at the start of the year as a member of the Padres.

He posted a 3.69 ERA in San Diego compared to 8.22 in Kansas City and finished with a 4.93 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 84 innings and 21 appearances, 14 of which were starts.

The drop-off down the stretch is concerning, considering he appeared to find his consistency after posting a career-best 2.74 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 2016 with the Cubs. However, it is now fair to worry if his prime is in the rearview mirror since he will be 30 years old throughout the 2018 campaign and struggled down the stretch in 2017.

Cahill still has a solid track record to fall back on that includes an All-Star appearance in 2010 when he pitched for Oakland. He also has four seasons with a sub-4.00 ERA and experience as both a starter and reliever throughout his career.

He also appeared in six playoff games as a member of the Cubs in 2015 and understands what it takes to pitch on some of the biggest stages the sport has to offer.

This is not a signing that is going to be the biggest difference in earning a playoff berth for the Athletics, but Cahill provides valuable depth and someone who can slide in near the back of a rotation or provide critical long relief over the course of a long season.