ESPN College Gameday 2017: Location, TV Schedule and Week 6 Prediction

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After a pitstop in ACC territory, the ESPN College GameDay crew now heads into the realm of the Big 12 for a showdown between No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers and No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs.

The broadcast and its hosts can only hope the featured game is a little more entertaining than a week ago, where the undefeated Clemson Tigers stomped Virginia Tech on their home turf, 31-17.

On paper, two explosive offenses collide, with the visitors seemingly backed into a corner considering the Mountaineers have already lost one game this season. Another would be devastating, whereas if TCU can emerge unscathed, it can begin eyeballing the date with Oklahoma in mid-November.

Translation—the broadcast, which will feature Lee Corso's 300th pick, targeted the best possible showdown. Here's everything to know about both.

'College GameDay' Week 6 Info

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 3:30 p.m.

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Watch: ESPN; game is on Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

TCU is the best run-stuffing defense in the Big 12, yet West Virginia enters with the nation's 26th-ranked rushing attack and second overall total offense, averaging a ridiculous 594.8 yards per game.

The Mountaineers have 13 touchdowns against three interceptions from junior quarterback Will Grier. Behind him, running back Justin Crawford averages 7.4 yards per carry via 451 yards and six scores on 61 attempts.

Given the well-rounded attack, it isn't surprising to discover the Mountaineers have tallied a minimum of 56 points over their past three games. The exception? A season-opening loss to Virginia Tech, another school with a strong reputation for its defense.

"That's [TCU coach Gary Patterson's] stamp on college football. They're as good as they've always been defensively, and their stats show that," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com).

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Flashy numbers shouldn't overshadow TCU's offense, though. The Kenny Hill-led attack has a monster running game. Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua have combined for nine rushing scores already. The senior quarterback Hill has been able to run a basic approach as a result, hence his completion percentage sitting at a stout 72.7 percent with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

"I feel good," Hill said after TCU beat Oklahoma State, according to Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press. "Confidence in the offense and confident in what we are doing and the understanding of it all and what it takes off the field, too. I feel good, especially after a game like this."

TCU has scored 44 or more three times while holding two of four opponents to fewer than 30 points. The approach will remain the same against the Mountaineers as the Horned Frogs hope to announce themselves as a serious College Football Playoff threat.

Prediction

Corso's 300th pick, if it resembles how oddsmakers feel about the contest, will be his donning the Horned Frog's mascot on his head

At OddsShark, TCU sits as 13.5-point favorites at home, a smart line considering the well-rounded nature of the program right now compared to the Mountaineers' offensive-heavy approach.

Still, this one has an over/under of 66, meaning everyone expects fireworks, moreso than last year's 34-10 win in favor of the Mountaineers.

Even if it trends that way, though, it's hard to look past West Virginia's defensive lapses this season. The defense let up 34 points to a 1-3 Kansas team last time out and the offense didn't respond well in the season-opening loss once it fell behind.

Teams can't have lapses on the road against a balanced potential contender like TCU. Look for Hill and the Horned Frogs to pull away as the game progresses throughout the afternoon.

Prediction: TCU 40, West Virginia 32

Stats and information via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.