    Former Ohio State RB Bri'onte Dunn Arrested for Rape, Kidnapping

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015, file photo, Ohio State running back Bri'onte Dunn (25) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Ohio State says its most experienced running back has been kicked off the team for violating the rules. Coach Urban Meyer said in a statement that fifth-year senior Bri'onte Dunn has been dismissed for violating team rules. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb, File)
    BRADLEY LEEB/Associated Press

    Former Ohio State running back Bri'onte Dunn—who was dismissed from the team in 2016—has been charged with rape and kidnapping, according to Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch.

    A warrant was issued on Tuesday and Dunn was arrested Wednesday by Columbus Police for an alleged incident that took place near campus, per Andrew Lind of Eleven Warriors. 

    According to Michelle Rotune-Johnson of NBC4I, the incident allegedly took place early in the morning of Aug. 20 after Dunn asked the victim for a ride home.

    Dunn was initially dismissed from the Buckeyes for a "violation of team rules," and he was later charged with domestic violence and assault on his girlfriend. He was sentenced to two years of probation in February after pleading no contest.

    Head coach Urban Meyer clarified at the time that there was "no chance" the running back would be able to return to the team, per Ari Wasserman of Cleveland.com.

    Dunn had spent three years with Ohio State, totaling 291 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per carry with three touchdowns.

