Michigan DB Nate Johnson Dismissed After Domestic Violence Arrest

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan sophomore defensive back Nate Johnson has been dismissed from the team after being arrested for an alleged domestic assault, per ESPN's Dan Murphy.

Per Aaron McMann of MLive.com, Johnson was arrested on Michigan's campus early Saturday morning for attacking a female student he was dating.

McMann noted Johnson was arraigned on one count of misdemeanor domestic violence that carries a penalty up to 93 days in prison and/or a fine of $500.

Johnson's pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 11.

Johnson was part of Michigan's 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as a 3-star prospect and the No. 97 wide receiver in the nation, per 247Sports.

After appearing in three games for the Wolverines as a wide receiver in 2016, Johnson moved to the secondary to play cornerback this season.