    Grayson Allen Says He Has More Perspective After 'Polarizing' Duke Career

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2017

    DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the Duke Basketball Hurricane Harvey Benefit at Cameron Indoor Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
    Lance King/Getty Images

    As Grayson Allen prepares for his final college season, Duke's senior star is ready to change the perception that he's a dirty player.

    In an interview with ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Allen said he thinks people perceive him as a "polarizing" player but noted he's in a good place to start growing up.

    "I had another year of growth, but I'm still growing and maturing," he said. "This is the time to do it, in college. This year, I think I have a lot more perspective on things. I've learned a lot from what I've gone through, but I feel so much different. Better, not only on the court, but my mentality off the court as well."

    Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski suspended Allen one game for tripping an Elon sophomore Steven Santa Ana in the Blue Devils' 72-61 win on Dec. 21. He was also given technical foul for the play.

    It was the third time in 10 months Allen was seen tripping an opponent during a game. His first incident came against Louisville's Ray Spalding on Feb. 20, 2016 when Allen appeared to stick his foot out following a missed layup. 

    The second tripping incident occurred five days later, when Allen's right leg kicked up to send Florida State's Xavier Rathan-Mayes. 

    With Allen entering his final college season as Duke's lone senior, he was elected as the team captain after being stripped of that title last season for the tripping incident against Santa Ana. 

    Duke will open the 2017-18 regular season on Nov. 10 at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Elon.

