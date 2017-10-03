Dan Evans Suspended 1 Year After Positive Cocaine Test

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

British tennis player Dan Evans has been banned from playing for a year after testing positive for cocaine.

The International Tennis Federation announced the ban in a statement on Tuesday. Evans will be able to return to action from April 24, 2018.

The British No. 4 provided a urine sample at the Barcelona Open on April 24, 2017 and was provisionally suspended in June after it was flagged.

The ITF statement read: "Mr. Evans promptly admitted his violation. The ITF accepted Mr. Evans' account of how the cocaine got into his system and that he bears no significant fault or negligence for the violation."



Evans, 27, said in June he had taken cocaine "out of competition and in a context completely unrelated to tennis," per BBC Sport.