Edinson Cavani Insists Neymar Row Is 'Settled' at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has said his issues with world-record signing Neymar are "settled," and his relationship with the £200 million man is "all fine now" following a brief spat between the two stars.

FourFourTwo explained how a dispute over penalty-taking duties in September's 2-0 win over Lyon caused a divide between the two PSG forwards, although Cavani insisted all is in the past:

"It's part of football. They're things that sometimes get amplified to something much bigger than they really are.

"They get settled in the dressing room. Everything has a solution. It's all fine now.

"The important thing is that we're fighting for the same goal."

The PSG pair appeared to have buried the hatchet after both starring in the weekend's 6-2 annihilation of Bordeaux, where Cavani and Neymar embraced after the latter scored from the 12-yard spot, via Goal:

As mentioned by FourFourTwo, there were also reports Cavani was offered a €1 million (£886,000) bonus if he agreed to hand Neymar penalty duties outright. The spot-kick against Bordeaux was the first PSG have been awarded since last month's argument.

Taking aim at the lack of camaraderie shown between the two, the official Bundesliga Twitter account shared a throwback clip of former Bayern Munich team-mates Toni Kroos and Franck Ribery deciding who should take dead-ball duties:

PSG spent more than double the previous world-record transfer fee in order to bring Neymar to the Parc des Princes, but the penalty debacle proves a fully functioning team mentality cannot be bought.

The Ligue 1 leaders have all the tools at their disposal to win top accolades if they fit together as one, and Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas recently described the lethal forward line at PSG when at its best:

Neymar Sr. also rushed to defend his son and Cavani as rumours of a divide in the team spiralled, and he told French television programme Telefoot (h/t Marca) their dispute was not serious: "The story between Neymar and Cavani has taken disproportionate measures. It has been exaggerated, everything is fine between them."

Recent performances suggest all is well on the field—for now at least—while Cavani's most recent comments indicate relationships have been repaired off of it as well.