Wilton Speight Out for 'Multiple Weeks' with Injury, John O'Korn to Start

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is expected to miss "multiple weeks" due to an undisclosed injury, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday.

Harbaugh said John O'Korn will start in Speight's place.

"He won't be able to compete this week or for multiple weeks," Harbaugh said, per Wayne Staats of Land of 10.

Speight went down in the first quarter of Saturday's win over Purdue and did not return. He has thrown for 581 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions in his first four starts.

O'Korn came in and threw for 270 yards and a touchdown against a pick in the 28-10 triumph. He has served mostly as a backup after arriving at Michigan. During his freshman campaign at Houston, O'Korn threw for 3,117 yards and 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

"John's done a fantastic job ever since he's got here, in every role he's been in, he's acquitted himself well, including coming off the bench and leading our team to a victory against Purdue. I think that speaks volumes," Harbaugh said.

Michigan plays rival Michigan State on Saturday before going on the road back-to-back weeks against Indiana and Penn State.