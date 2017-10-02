    Wilton Speight Out for 'Multiple Weeks' with Injury, John O'Korn to Start

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is helped off the field after being injured while passing in the first quarter of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 23, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is expected to miss "multiple weeks" due to an undisclosed injury, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday.

    Harbaugh said John O'Korn will start in Speight's place.

    "He won't be able to compete this week or for multiple weeks," Harbaugh said, per Wayne Staats of Land of 10. 

    Speight went down in the first quarter of Saturday's win over Purdue and did not return. He has thrown for 581 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions in his first four starts.

    O'Korn came in and threw for 270 yards and a touchdown against a pick in the 28-10 triumph. He has served mostly as a backup after arriving at Michigan. During his freshman campaign at Houston, O'Korn threw for 3,117 yards and 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

    "John's done a fantastic job ever since he's got here, in every role he's been in, he's acquitted himself well, including coming off the bench and leading our team to a victory against Purdue. I think that speaks volumes," Harbaugh said.

    Michigan plays rival Michigan State on Saturday before going on the road back-to-back weeks against Indiana and Penn State. 

    Related

      Michigan Wolverines Football logo
      Michigan Wolverines Football

      Expect Michigan to Get It Done vs. In-State Rival

      OddsShark.com
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Clemson Has CFB's Best Résumé, but Is Still Hard to Predict

      SBNation.com
      via SBNation.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      How Life on the Hot Seat Affects a Coach's Family

      Chris Low
      via ESPN.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      UCLA TE Caleb Wilson Out for Season with Foot Injury

      Ben Bolch
      via latimes.com