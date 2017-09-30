British Masters 2017: Robert Karlsson Tops Leaderboard After Saturday

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Robert Karlsson moved ahead of Tyrrell Hatton to take the lead of the 2017 British Masters on Saturday, carding a round of 67 to finish at 12-under par.

Hatton is a shot further back at 11-under, tied with Paul Dunne, Ian Poulter, Richie Ramsay and Graeme Storm as the action hots up going into Sunday.

The full leaderboard can be accessed via the European Tour's official website.

Hatton began the day three shots clear but dropped a shot early on with a bogey at the second. He improved with birdies at the ninth and 13th before another bogey at the 15th.

The Englishman was tied for the lead going into the final hole, but a missed putt saw him pick up another bogey to card a 71 and drop down the standings.

Karlsson, meanwhile, began in steady style, but an eagle at the ninth and birdies at the 11th and 17th saw him move clear at the top of the leaderboard.

The European Tour's official website showed the kind of form he was in on Saturday:

Yet there are plenty of other players still in contention, not least Dunne, who followed up yesterday's good form with another strong round of 65.

Poulter will also fancy his chances of making a fight of it on Sunday after another solid showing. A superb chip to claim a birdie at the third was captured by the European Tour:

The 41-year-old had a few wobbles, at the fifth and the 12th, but he finished with another birdie at the final hole to card a 68.

It was also good day for Rory McIlroy, who moved up the rankings with his best round so far. The Northern Irishman carded a 64 to put himself in contention in a five-way share for seventh, just two shots off the lead.

Also at two-under is David Lingmerth, who came home in just 62, the day's lowest score, to leave him in sight of the leaders.

Elsewhere, Ashley Chesters was unfortunate not to pick up a hole-in-one at the ninth hole, as shown by the European Tour:

However, the day belonged to Karlsson, who is the man to catch going into the final day—although with just 10 shots separating the top 11 players, there is plenty still to play for.