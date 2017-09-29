    K'Waun Williams, 49ers Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: K'Waun Williams #24 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 41-39. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

    Three games into his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, cornerback K'Waun Williams has been rewarded with a three-year contract extension.

    The 49ers announced Williams' extension on Friday, including a statement from general manager John Lynch:

    “Since joining us this offseason, K’Waun has displayed every trait and characteristic we want to see from our players. He is a tremendous competitor on the field and a true professional in our building. K’Waun has continued to get better and better every day and we wanted to ensure he would be a part of what we are building moving forward. I am really excited for both him and our team.”

    Williams was an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2014. He signed with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in 26 games over his first two seasons. 

    After a dispute involving playing time during the preseason last year, Williams was released by the Browns in Aug. 2016. He originally agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears last season that was voided after he failed his physical due to bone spurs. 

    The 49ers signed Williams to a one-year deal in February. The 26-year-old has appeared in each of the team's first three games and ranks second on their defense with two passes defensed. 

