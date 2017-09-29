British Masters 2017: Tyrell Hatton Holds 3-Stroke Lead After Round 2

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton sits three shots clear at the top of the 2017 British Masters leaderboard on Friday after carding a second round 65 to move to 12-under.

Meanwhile, five players sit three shots behind, with Ashley Chesters, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Robert Karlsson and Chris Hanson all at nine-under par.

Hatton began the day tied at the top of the leaderboard with George Coetzee but picked up six birdies to move clear of the chasing pack.

Even the weather could not disrupt the Englishman's charge, as noted by the European Tour’s official Twitter account:

The sun did eventually come out at Close House and shone on Poulter and Westwood, who both enjoyed a fine round as they charged up the leaderboard.

Poulter hit four consecutive birdies, and Westwood three, as they both finished on 65, with their good form highlighted by the European Tour:

Joining the duo for a five-way tie for second are Chesters, Karlsson and Hanson, who will be hoping to chase down Hatton over the weekend.

Chesters hit a 66 and could have done even better but for a bogey at the 18th. So too Hanson, who dropped a shot at the 17th before making par on the final hole to card a 67.

It was also a good day for Karlsson who, like Hatton, hit a 65, although there was disappointment for Mikko Ilonen, who also dropped a shot on the final hole to slip a shot further back at eight-under.

Yet the shot of the day belonged to Jamie Donaldson, who managed a hole in one at the eighth, acing it with a five iron to finish on 68 at two-under.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy made the cut after finishing eight shots behind the leaders at four-under par, following up his first round 67 with a 69 on Friday.

However, the day belonged to Hatton, who maintained the superb form he showed on Thursday and is the man to beat going into the weekend's action.