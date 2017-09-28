    Oklahoma State Assistant Coach Lamont Evans Fired Amid FBI Probe

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2017

    Lamont Evans, an assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State University, leaves the federal courthouse following a court appearance in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Evans is facing federal charges in conjunction with a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Oklahoma State has fired assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans after he was implicated in the FBI investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball.  

    The school announced Evans' firing Thursday, per Harold R. Kuntz of KOTV Tulsa. 

    Federal prosecutors in New York announced Tuesday 10 different people—including four college assistant basketball coaches—have been charged in an investigation into corruption stemming from an FBI probe that began in 2015, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach

    Evans was one of the assistant coaches named after being accused of soliciting $22,000 from financial advisors Munish Sood and Louis Martin Blazer III "to steer two of his players toward them," according to Schlabach. 

    Oklahoma State suspended Evans after the charges were announced, with ESPN's Jeff Goodman noting the school fired him "for cause" Thursday. 

    Evans was hired as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Oklahoma State prior to the 2016-17 season. He spent the previous four years as an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina. 

     

    Related

      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      The House Requests Hearing on FBI NCAA Probe

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      The Solution to This Mess? Let Players Earn Their Value

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Pearl, Auburn Face Cloud of Uncertainty

      John Zenor
      via NCAA Men's Basketball
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      🔊 How Major CBB Scandal Is Affecting Recruiting

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto