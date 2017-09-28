Oklahoma State Assistant Coach Lamont Evans Fired Amid FBI Probe

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State has fired assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans after he was implicated in the FBI investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball.

The school announced Evans' firing Thursday, per Harold R. Kuntz of KOTV Tulsa.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced Tuesday 10 different people—including four college assistant basketball coaches—have been charged in an investigation into corruption stemming from an FBI probe that began in 2015, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Evans was one of the assistant coaches named after being accused of soliciting $22,000 from financial advisors Munish Sood and Louis Martin Blazer III "to steer two of his players toward them," according to Schlabach.

Oklahoma State suspended Evans after the charges were announced, with ESPN's Jeff Goodman noting the school fired him "for cause" Thursday.

Evans was hired as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Oklahoma State prior to the 2016-17 season. He spent the previous four years as an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina.