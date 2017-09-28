Dwyane Wade: 'I Want to Retire in a Miami Heat Jersey'

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Newly signed Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade said Wednesday he would like to end his career as a member of the Miami Heat.

According to the Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports), D-Wade listed some different possibilities:

"Miami, the door's always unlocked. One day I want to retire in a Miami Heat jersey. I don't know how that will happen, but I definitely want to make sure that when I decide to hang it up, that jersey is on. Whether it's being back there or signing a one-day deal like Paul Pierce [with the Boston Celtics], I want to make sure that I go out the way I came in."

Wade officially signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Cavs on Wednesday after the Chicago Bulls bought him out.

The 35-year-old spent the first 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Heat before signing with his hometown Bulls last offseason.

During his time in Miami, Wade was named an All-Star 12 times, won three championships and earned the 2005-06 Finals MVP.

Last season with the Bulls, he averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, down from his career averages of 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

He helped Chicago reach the postseason, but the Bulls fell to the top-seeded Celtics in the first round.

Wade will rejoin LeBron James in Cleveland after they combined to win a pair of championships together in Miami.

Meanwhile, the Heat will look to return to the playoffs in 2017-18 after falling just short last season despite going 30-11 during the second half.