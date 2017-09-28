Broncos' Brandon Marshall Says Colin Kaepernick Is 'Ready to Go'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said Wednesday that free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is prepared to play if or when a team contacts him.

In an interview with TMZ (h/t ESPN via the Associated Press), Marshall said the following about his former college teammate at Nevada: "The dude, he's in shape—he's yoked, actually. He's so strong. He's ready to go. He told me he's been working out when I last talked to him. He said he's just waiting for a call. That's the next step."

Marshall also expressed his belief that Kaepernick deserves a chance due to a lack of quality quarterback play: "There's a lot of [poor] quarterback play around the league. I'm not saying the Bears should sign him, but you know the player Mike Glennon is. You can't tell me he's better than Colin Kaepernick, and he's a starter right now."

Kaepernick went unsigned during the offseason, with the prevailing thought among many, including Marshall, that it was due to his national anthem protest last season.

The 29-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, posting a 28-30 record as a starter during the regular season and a 4-2 playoff record.

Last season, Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, good for a rating of 90.7 and a 55.2 QBR. He also rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

Kaepernick twice led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game, and he nearly guided them to a come-from-behind win in Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens before falling 34-31.

While Kaepernick declined his player option with the 49ers, general manager John Lynch said the team would have released him regardless.