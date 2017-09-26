LA Sparks Stay in Locker Room for National Anthem Before Game 2 of WNBA Finals

Andy King/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Sparks continued their show of solidarity by remaining in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem prior to Tuesday's Game 2 of the 2017 WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx.

SB Nation NBA captured an image from Williams Arena with Lynx players standing on the floor and empty space in the background where the Sparks normally would be:

Before Game 1 on Sunday, Tim Nelson of Minnesota Public Radio noted Sparks players walked off the court and back into the locker room prior to the playing of the national anthem.

After the game, the WNBA Players Association released a statement explaining the Sparks' decision to remain in the locker room:

"After careful and thoughtful discussion, the players of the Los Angeles Sparks unanimously determined that we would remain in the locker room in solidarity with the many players of the NFL, who took part in demonstrations today all over the country and across the globe. We will use the time to reflect and engage in constructive conversation about our country.

"This demonstration of support is consistent with who we are as individuals, athletes, teammates, citizens. It is consistent with our mission as a union of players and our core values.

"This is our opportunity to unite rather than divide our country. This is our sole focus."

During a rally in Alabama on Friday, President Donald Trump told a crowd athletes' kneeling in protest during the national anthem is a "total disrespect for everything we stand for" and team owners should "get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired," per CNN.com's Sophie Tatum.

A number of NFL teams and owners took a knee in a show of solidarity as the national anthem played prior to games on Sunday.