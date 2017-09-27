Dark-Horse Candidates to Be 2017 MLB Postseason Heroes

6 of 10

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

2017 Stats: 31 GS, 16-6, 3.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 171 K, 167.2 IP

Postseason Role: No. 2 starter

Postseason Stats: 2 G, 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Outlook

With David Price missing significant time and never rounding into form as a second ace alongside Chris Sale, the Boston Red Sox needed someone else in the rotation.

That someone has been Drew Pomeranz.

The 28-year-old was disappointing last season after being acquired in a deadline deal with the San Diego Padres, going 3-5 with a 4.59 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 13 regular-season starts before working out of the bullpen in the postseason.

He'll likely be penciled into the No. 2 spot in the rotation this time around. And while his overall numbers are terrific, they could be even better if not for a shaky start.

Since posting a 5.29 ERA over his first seven starts, he's gone 13-3 with a 2.90 ERA and a .252 opponents' batting average in 133.2 innings.

Manager John Farrell sang his praises while talking with reporters earlier this month:

"You start to look at the numbers as they are and the things we have to go by, and maybe sometimes people don't put a lot of weight into wins and losses and ERA, but you know what, they're meaningful. So he starts to put himself in a very small group around the American League just by, you look at the hits allowed, you look at the runs given up, the quality starts, the run of games he's been on for the better part of three months or more. He's been maybe our most consistent starter in our rotation for the better part of these three or four months."

If the Red Sox are going to make a deep run, he'll be just as important as Sale.