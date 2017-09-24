Portugal Masters 2017: Lucas Bjerregaard Holds On for Win on Sunday

Warren Little/Getty Images

Lucas Bjerregaard secured his first European Tour win at the 2017 Portugal Masters, shooting a final-round 65 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to finish four shots clear at 20 under.

The Dane, who began the day with a one-shot lead, saw off the challenge of George Coetzee and a late surge from Marc Warren, who came in second, to top the leaderboard.

The 26-year-old will take home €333,330 of the €2 million purse.

For the leaderboard in full and complete prize-money details, visit the European Tour website.

Sunday Recap

Bjerregaard started the day well with birdies at the first, fourth and fifth holes and added another at the eighth with a fine putt, as shown by the European Tour's official Twitter account:

There was a slight stumble as he bogeyed the ninth, but he responded in some style, following up with consecutive birdies to maintain his lead.

Another birdie followed at the 15th left him three shots ahead of Coetzee with three to play and the title very much in his hands, as noted by the European Tour:

Meanwhile, an eagle from Warren at the 17th saw him moved into second, two shots behind Bjerregaard, to set up a tense finish.

However, again Bjerregaard responded superbly, picking up a birdie at the 17th to go into the final hole with a four-shot lead.

It was to prove plenty for the 6'2" golfer, who showed absolutely no nerves to seal his victory, with his moment of victory captured by the European Tour:

Meanwhile, Coetzee endured a disappointing end, finishing with a double bogey which dropped him down to a share of seventh with Ashton Wu, Nacho Elvira, Sebastian Soderberg and Dean Burmester.

Elsewhere, English duo Eddie Pepperell and Graeme Storm shared third, five shots back at 15 under and there was also plenty for the home fans in Vilamoura to cheer.

Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia enjoyed a superb final round of 65 to finish at 14 under and share fifth with compatriot Jose-Filipe Lima.

Yet the day belonged to Bjerregaard who impressed all weekend, responding superbly to the few setbacks he suffered along the way and signing off with some style on Sunday.