Trey Burke Reportedly Finalizing Contract with Thunder

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly working to finalize a contract with free-agent point guard Trey Burke on Saturday, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

The news comes hours after ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder had agreed to trade Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick to the New York Knicks in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

The ninth pick in the 2013 draft, Burke spent the first three years of his career with the Utah Jazz.

And while Burke averaged a respectable 12.1 points per game between 2013 and 2016, he shot a paltry 38.4 percent from the field, including 32.9 percent from three.

Burke's stock took a serious hit as a result of those inefficient figures, and the Jazz subsequently dealt him to the Washington Wizards in advance of the 2016-17 campaign.

During his lone year in the nation's capital, Burke averaged 5.0 points and 1.8 assists per game on a career-high 45.5 percent shooting from the field. He also drilled an encouraging 44.3 percent of his 70 three-point attempts.

That's admittedly not a big sample, but it pointed to the supplementary contributions Burke could offer in a high-caliber offense.

With the Thunder, Burke should reap the rewards of a well-spaced attack with Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George sure to command the majority of defenses' attention.

As far as the rotation is concerned, Burke projects as OKC's No. 3 point guard behind Westbrook and veteran Raymond Felton who can seamlessly slide into the role occupied by Norris Cole and Cameron Payne at various points last season.