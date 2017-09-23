Ben DiNucci Named Pitt's Starting QB over Max Browne vs. Georgia Tech

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Quarterback Ben DiNucci got the start for the Pittsburgh Panthers over Max Browne in Saturday's Week 4 game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

After starting the season 1-2, Pitt made the change from the graduate transfer to the redshirt sophomore.

DiNucci lost the preseason quarterback competition to Browne, but he saw action in blowout losses to Penn State and Oklahoma State.

The Wexford, Pennsylvania, native entered Saturday's game having completed 18 of 34 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in relief duty.

By comparison, Browne was 43-of-66 for 338 yards, one touchdown and two picks.

Browne began his collegiate career at USC, but in December, he transferred to Pitt after losing the starting job to Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Darnold in 2016.

The Panthers are attempting to replace last year's starter, Nathan Peterman, whom the Buffalo Bills selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft in April at No. 171 overall.