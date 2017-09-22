Derek Jeter Reportedly Asks Marlins President to Fire Jack McKeon, More

Elsa Garrison/Associated Press

Derek Jeter has reportedly asked Miami Marlins president David Samson to fire four front-office special assistants, including former manager Jack McKeon, who led the team to a World Series title in 2003.

On Friday, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer reported Jeter "has informed the team that he plans to fire" McKeon, who serves as a special assistant to owner Jeffrey Loria, as well as Andre Dawson, Tony Perez and Jeff Conine, all of whom are special assistants to the president.

Jackson and Spencer added that the former New York Yankees shortstop asked Samson "to fire those four Marlins luminaries for him because [he] didn't want to do it."

Sampson himself is not expected back with the team assuming Major League Baseball's owners approve the sale of the Marlins from Loria to the group spearheaded by Jeter.

"Sure, I'm sad," McKeon told the Herald. "No question you're sad. I'm disappointed, but you understand. A new regime is coming in, and they want their new people in there. You can’t fault them with that."

On Aug. 11, Jackson reported Loria had agreed to sell the franchise to a group of investors that includes Jeter, businessman Bruce Sherman and Michael Jordan, among others, for $1.2 billion.

Conine, who spent eight seasons with the Marlins, joined McKeon as a key piece of the 2003 Marlins team after he rejoined the club following its midseason trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

Dawson, on the other hand, closed out his Hall of Fame career in South Florida from 1995 to 1996, while Perez spent part of the 2001 season as manager after he was named a special assistant the year prior.