Portugal Masters 2017: Josst Luiten Holds Lead After Shooting 7-Under

Joost Luiten leads the way after the opening round of the 2017 Portugal Masters, shooting a round of seven-under 64 at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course on Thursday.

The Dutchman holds an advantage of one shot, with Nino Bertasio, Gregory Havret, Jason Scrivener, George Coetzee and Ashun Wu all within touching distance in Vilamoura.

Luiten completed a magnificent bogey-free day as he entered the clubhouse on seven-under for his opening effort.

The Dutchman was the picture of consistency as he played the game at a steady and comfortable pace.

Starting on the back-nine, Luiten earned the perfect start through No. 11 with a birdie, and he continued to maintain his form to the highest standard.

Three birdies in a row from No. 17 propelled the Dutchman forward, and the leader did not disappoint the watching crowds up the home stretch.

Seven birdies gave Luiten the edge over a competitive showing from his main rivals.

Wu came close to grabbing a share of the lead on Day 1, but a bogey on No. 16 early on stopped him catching Luiten.

Also starting on the back-nine, Wu recorded birdies on four of the opening eight holes, but he struggled to hold the momentum through the day.

The top of the leaderboard remains tightly packed, and 12 players are within three shots of Luiten's target at the summit.

Defending champion Padraig Harrington's effort of four-under keeps him within shooting distance of the leader, and a strong second round could see the Irishman well positioned to retain his title in Vilamoura.