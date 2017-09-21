Kendall Langford, Saints Agree to 1-Year Contract

Uncredited/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints added depth to their defensive line Wednesday by signing Kendall Langford.

Jim Trotter of ESPN reported the news, noting Langford signed a one-year deal. Langford himself confirmed the report when he responded to a question about whether he signed or not from Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Langford last played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and 2016, appearing in seven games last season and tallying 10 combined tackles and a fumble recovery.

However, the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) reported in August the Colts released him after failing a physical and opening training camp on the physically unable to perform list with the knee injury that forced him to miss time last year.

Langford also played for the Miami Dolphins from 2008 through 2011 and the St. Louis Rams from 2012 through 2014. He stood out for his durability, having never missed a game until 2016, and has 22.5 sacks in his career.

New Orleans is in need of a defensive boost after allowing 29 points in a season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings and 36 points to the New England Patriots in Week 2. What's more, the Saints are last in the NFL through the first two games of the season at 512.5 yards allowed per game.

Langford at least gives them a veteran presence in the middle of the defensive line who can help shore up some of the early shortcomings.