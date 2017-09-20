    LeBron James Reportedly Motivated to Help Derrick Rose Earn Big Contract

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 23: Derrick Rose #1 of the Chicago Bulls drives around LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 23, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 96-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Derrick Rose's most famous new teammate is reportedly motivated to help him earn a significant contract when he hits unrestricted free agency after the 2017-18 campaign.

    Dave McMenamin of ESPN appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Jump and said of LeBron James, "I've also heard that LeBron is invested in Derrick Rose's career so he can get that next contract."

    Rose signed a one-year deal with the Cavaliers this offseason worth just more than $2.1 million, per Spotrac.

    That may seem low on the surface for a 28-year-old three-time All-Star who won the 2010-11 NBA MVP and the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year, but injuries have sapped Rose of much of his explosiveness over the past few seasons. They've also cost him his status as one of the best playmakers in the league, although playing alongside a motivated James will give him a chance to re-establish himself.

    Rose averaged 18 points a night in 64 games with the New York Knicks in 2016-17, which was his first season away from the Chicago Bulls.

    If he can stay healthy, Rose figures to play in some of the most high-profile games of the upcoming season simply by being James' teammate. James has been to the last seven NBA Finals and is the dominant force in the Eastern Conference and consistently puts his team in position to play deep into the playoffs.

    If Rose plays well under the spotlight while the Cavaliers are battling for their fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals and helps pick up some of the point guard slack with Kyrie Irving no longer around and Isaiah Thomas battling a hip injury, he can make an impression on front offices around the league.

    That would apparently be welcome news for James as they embark on their first season together as teammates.

