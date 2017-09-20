LeBron James Reportedly Motivated to Help Derrick Rose Earn Big Contract

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Derrick Rose's most famous new teammate is reportedly motivated to help him earn a significant contract when he hits unrestricted free agency after the 2017-18 campaign.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Jump and said of LeBron James, "I've also heard that LeBron is invested in Derrick Rose's career so he can get that next contract."

Rose signed a one-year deal with the Cavaliers this offseason worth just more than $2.1 million, per Spotrac.

That may seem low on the surface for a 28-year-old three-time All-Star who won the 2010-11 NBA MVP and the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year, but injuries have sapped Rose of much of his explosiveness over the past few seasons. They've also cost him his status as one of the best playmakers in the league, although playing alongside a motivated James will give him a chance to re-establish himself.

Rose averaged 18 points a night in 64 games with the New York Knicks in 2016-17, which was his first season away from the Chicago Bulls.

If he can stay healthy, Rose figures to play in some of the most high-profile games of the upcoming season simply by being James' teammate. James has been to the last seven NBA Finals and is the dominant force in the Eastern Conference and consistently puts his team in position to play deep into the playoffs.

If Rose plays well under the spotlight while the Cavaliers are battling for their fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals and helps pick up some of the point guard slack with Kyrie Irving no longer around and Isaiah Thomas battling a hip injury, he can make an impression on front offices around the league.

That would apparently be welcome news for James as they embark on their first season together as teammates.