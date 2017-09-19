Former 5-Star Recruit Byron Cowart Reportedly Granted Release from Auburn

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Byron Cowart is reportedly no longer a member of the Auburn Tigers.

On Tuesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported the defensive lineman was granted his release from the program. Cowart was a 5-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in the 2015 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

However, Marcello said he "has not lived up to the hype" since arriving on campus as such a highly regarded player.

This comes after Cowart moved from defensive end to defensive tackle and added weight in an effort to "crack the rotation as a junior," per Marcello.

"I think he's settling in," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said of the position change in August, per Tom Green of AL.com. "In the spring, he started settling in. It's like anything else—you get more reps at it, the better you're going to be. He's shown at times that he can rush the passer from inside pretty efficiently."

Despite the adjustment, he has tallied just three total tackles through the first two games this season as a backup without consistent playing time. He also posted a mere six tackles in each of his first two collegiate seasons.