Report: Vikings Believe Sam Bradford Will Return from Knee Injury for Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly have faith Sam Bradford will return from his knee injury in time for their Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The belief was ... this was a one-week injury for Bradford," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Good Morning Football. "The ACL is fine. The other ligaments are fine. This really was just a swelling and discomfort issue from taking a shot to his knee last week.

"The only thing is, they really don't know how his knee is going to respond to treatment, how his knee is going to handle getting worked on all week and when he'll be able to fully bend it like he needs to. They think it's going to be one week. They think he'll be under center next week. But until you go on a few days and see how the treatment takes hold, there's really no way to know for sure."

An MRI last week showed no structural damage to Bradford's knee. He sat out Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Case Keenum started in Bradford's place, throwing for 167 yards on 20-of-37 passing in a disappointing effort. The Vikings managed just 237 yards of offense a week after they lit up the New Orleans Saints for 470. Bradford threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns on 27-of-32 passing in that contest.

"I'm disappointed. I'm a competitor," Keenum said after the game. "I like to win, and any time we don't, I take it really hard.

"I want to fight for those guys in that locker room, and I feel like I can play better. I feel like we showed some good things but obviously didn't get off to a great start and shot ourselves in the foot quite a few times. When other things aren't clicking, that's unfortunate."

On Sunday, the Vikings will host a Bucs team coming off a dominant 29-7 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2.