UFC Fight Night 116 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

0 of 7

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC returned to Pittsburgh for another Fight Night event Saturday.

In the main event, Luke Rockhold defeated David Branch to cement his status as one of the best middleweights in the world. However, what comes next is not clear.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has a date with Georges St-Pierre in November, and interim champion Robert Whittaker waits in the wings following that bout. So what's next for Rockhold?

In the co-main event, Mike Perry iced Alex Reyes to continue showcasing his fight-ending power. It's not the level of opponent he was originally slated to have, which may affect how far up the ranks he moves and, consequently, the level of opponent he gets next.

So what are the fights to book for Rockhold and Perry? What about Branch and Reyes? We're here to answer just that. We'll also take a look at the other eight fights that made up the card in the Steel City. Ready to play matchmaker?

Here are the fights to make for the winners and losers out of UFC Fight Night 116.