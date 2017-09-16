KLM Open 2017: Kiradech Aphibarnrat Holds Lead Following Saturday's Play

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Kiradech Aphibarnrat will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 2017 KLM Open after moving to the top of the leaderboard at 14-under following Saturday's play.

Thailand's Aphibarnrat shot a 66 to take the lead and move ahead of Romain Wattel, who hit seven birdies to surge up the leaderboard and into second place.

Overnight leader Joel Stalter finished the day in third, two shots off the lead, after shooting a 69 to finish at 12-under.

The full leaderboard after the third round can be viewed via the European Tour's official website.

Saturday Recap

Aphibarnrat made a solid start to the day but hit form at the sixth with three consecutive birdies.

His putting was particularly impressive, as highlighted by the European Tour's official Twitter account:

However Wattel was also making strides and almost made it a spectacular round, coming close to a hole-in-one at the 14th, as noted by the European Tour:

A seventh birdie of a superb afternoon came at the 16th hole, with Wattel moving into contention at the top of the rankings despite starting the day down in ninth, with an excellent 64.

Meanwhile, overnight leader Stalter found it tougher going and could only manage a 69 as he slipped back into third.

A bogey at the ninth and a double bogey at the 13th gave him plenty of work to do, but his delight at claiming a birdie at the 17th was evident, as noted by the European Tour:

Elsewhere, it was another good day for Lee Westwood, who shot a 67 to join Joakim Lagergren and Sebastian Heisele at 11-under for a share of fourth, while Austin Connelly also shone, picking up seven birdies on his way to a 66.

The competition is certainly hotting up ahead of the final round, but it is Aphibarnrat who holds the slender advantage going into Sunday.