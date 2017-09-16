Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2017: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will put his slender championship lead on the line on Sunday as the Formula 1 circus will race under the lights of the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

A technical, bumpy and unforgiving circuit, the Marina Bay track has played host to several spectacular races in the past few years. It remains the only circuit on the calendar to have featured a safety car in all of its races, and the humid conditions in Singapore―as well as the lack of natural light―only add to the challenge.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's race.

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), Channel 4 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), All 4 (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

The Marina Bay Street Circuit has quickly become one of the most feared on the calendar, with so many different factors working against the drivers. The kerbs are high and harsh, the road is extremely bumpy in certain locations, and despite the race taking place at night, heat can play a huge role.

Per F1's official YouTube channel, there has been plenty of drama at the track in the last decade:

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo holds the single lap record in-race in Singapore and was a standout on the first day of practice. The Australian has never won the race, however, with Nico Rosberg, Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton splitting the last three editions.

As shared by Alan Baldwin of Reuters, Ricciardo has seemed relaxed ahead of the race:

Ferrari struggled somewhat during the first two practice runs but should have the raw power to shine on the long straights, of which there are plenty in Singapore.

Per Channel 4 F1, Hamilton put the pressure with the Scuderia―although he may just have been playing mind games:

Momentum is certainly with the Silver Arrows after the Italian Grand Prix, but given the tricky nature of the Marina Bay circuit and the many incidents we can expect, Hamilton and Company can not afford to lose focus or rest easy.