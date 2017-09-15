KLM Open 2017: Joel Stalter Tops Leaderboard After Friday Play

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Joel Stalter holds the lead at the 2017 KLM Open in the Netherlands, after shooting four-under, 67 on Friday.

The Frenchman initially recorded an opening round of 65, giving him a slim single-shot advantage late on the second day.

Stalter sits on 10 under for the competition.

The full leaderboard after the second round can be viewed via the European Tour's official website.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.