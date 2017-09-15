    KLM Open 2017: Joel Stalter Tops Leaderboard After Friday Play

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    SPIJK, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 15: Joel Stalter of France hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during day two of the KLM Open at The Dutch on September 15, 2017 in Spijk, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
    Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

    Joel Stalter holds the lead at the 2017 KLM Open in the Netherlands, after shooting four-under, 67 on Friday.

    The Frenchman initially recorded an opening round of 65, giving him a slim single-shot advantage late on the second day. 

    Stalter sits on 10 under for the competition.

    The full leaderboard after the second round can be viewed via the European Tour's official website.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Golf logo
      Golf

      Crane Assessed 8-Stroke Penalty for Clubhead Stickers

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Leishman Shoots 9-Under to Lead BMW Championship

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Golf logo
      Golf

      JT Stashed Wanamaker in Fowler's Safe Before Irma

      Kevin Cunningham
      via GOLF.com
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Day Replacing Caddy with Longtime Friend Colin Swatton

      Golf Channel
      via Golf Channel