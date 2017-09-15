    Adam 'Pacman' Jones, A.J. Green, Others Sound Off on Bengals' Week 2 Loss

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 31: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones didn't hold back when discussing his frustration with his team's 13-9 defeat to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

    "When you win special teams and defense, you win field position, and you're supposed to win the f--king game," Jones said, according to Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group.

    Jones wasn't the only player to express a feeling of exasperation:

    Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap took to Twitter as well:

    Jones' comments came after the Bengals fell to 0-2 despite allowing only 266 total yards to the Texans. Aside from Deshaun Watson's 49-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Cincinnati's defense largely dominated.

    The Bengals offense was a different story. Cincinnati became the first team since 1939 to not score a touchdown in its first two games with both at home, per Elias Sports (via ESPN Stats & Info). Cincinnati dropped its season opener 20-0 to the Baltimore Ravens.

    After Andy Dalton threw for 224 yards on 20-of-35 passing against Houston, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis already had to address questions about whether he's considering a quarterback change, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr.

    While the 2017 regular season is far from over, starting a year 0-2 has historically proved difficult to overcome. And the bad news for Cincinnati is that it hits the road to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, making an 0-3 record a realistic possibility.

    After Thursday night, it's hard to imagine how the Bengals could've had a worse start to 2017 through two weeks.

