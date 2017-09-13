Bob Davie Reportedly Under Investigation by New Mexico for Player Mistreatment

Elsa/Getty Images

New Mexico football coach Bob Davie is reportedly under investigation for various acts of misconduct, which include mistreatment of players and a "compromised" drug program.

Daniel Libit of NMFishBowl.com reported the news Wednesday, which was followed up by a statement confirming an investigation was underway—though the school refused to name Davie.

“I can confirm there is an investigation underway in Athletics,” UNM spokesperson Cinnamon Blair said. “We are not going to comment on the details or the individuals involved until the investigation is complete.”

The investigation reportedly was prompted by a series of athlete exit interviews in the spring. Details on the contents of those interviews have not been made available. Davie was a source of "discontent" among players in exit interviews each of the previous two seasons, per NMFishbowl.com.



The new allegations are reportedly severe enough to necessitate an outside investigation, which was not the case in 2015 or 2016.

Davie is 28-37 at New Mexico. The Lobos went 9-4 in 2016 en route to New Mexico Bowl victory, the first of Davie's career. He previously spent five largely unsuccessful seasons at Notre Dame.