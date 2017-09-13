    Zach Randolph Reportedly Reaches Plea Deal on Marijuana Possession Charge

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2017

    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph reportedly reached a plea deal regarding his August arrest for marijuana possession. 

    On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported Randolph was initially arrested for felony possession with intent to sell in August before the charges were reduced to misdemeanor possession and resisting arrest.

    However, TMZ noted Randolph reached an agreement to plead no contest to the misdemeanor resisting arrest charge and had the marijuana charge thrown out.

    "Randolph was sentenced to 150 hours of community service as part of a diversion program, which means if he completes the hours and keeps his nose clean for 12 months, the resisting arrest conviction will be wiped from his record," TMZ wrote.

    The report also noted the Michigan State product could have faced a year in jail if he was convicted on both accounts.

    "The charges are false and misleading," Randolph's agent and attorney Raymond Brothers said in August, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We're looking at all options to resolve this matter."

    Randolph signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Kings this offseason after eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. The two-time All-Star averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season and is expected to provide frontcourt depth alongside Willie Cauley-Stein, Kosta Koufos and Skal Labissiere in Sacramento.

