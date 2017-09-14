FedEx Cup Standings 2017: Latest Rankings Before BMW Championship

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup returns for the 2017 BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois, on Thursday with world No. 2 Jordan Spieth leading the way in the standings.

After his triumph at the Dell Technologies Championship two weeks ago—the second of the four FedEx Cup playoff tournaments—Justin Thomas lies second, with fellow American and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson third.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Spaniard Jon Rahm complete the top five of the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the BMW Championship, with the field having been cut from 100 to 70 following the Dell Technologies Championship.

Here is the current top 10:

1. Jordan Spieth (5,071)

2. Justin Thomas (5,044)

3. Dustin Johnson (4,650)

4. Hideki Matsuyama (3,021)

5. Jon Rahm (2,894)

6. Rickie Fowler (2,217)

7. Marc Leishman (2,084)

8. Paul Casey (2,065)

9. Brooks Koepka (1,952)

10. Pat Perez (1,894)

The complete standings can be found at the PGA Tour's official website.

Thomas, 24, now stands alone on five wins for the season, putting him in exalted company, per ESPN.com's Jason Sobel:

Johnson has claimed four titles and Spieth and Matsuyama three apiece.

Thomas' victory by three shots to Spieth at the Dell Technologies Championship was his second win in four tournaments and he is now a paltry 27 points behind the three-time major winner.

He is not the only man in form, though, with Johnson having claimed victory at The Northern Trust, the first of the FedEx Cup playoff tournaments.

The 33-year-old also goes into this year's BMW Championship as the defending champion, while the likes of Jason Day, Paul Casey and Billy Horschel have also enjoyed decent results at Conway Farms in recent years.

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

However, Spieth remains the favourite to triumph in 2017 and the man to beat. He finished second in both the Dell Technologies and Northern Trust and looks ripe for victory to tighten his grip on the top spot in the standings.

His consistency around the greens is such a potent weapon.

Meanwhile, psychology and momentum could be crucial with Spieth, Thomas and Johnson all playing in a group together (click here for full tee times, via the PGA Tour).

But Spieth has shown in the past he has the mettle to produce his best golf when it matters most.